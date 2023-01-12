  1. Select a City
  2. Apex, NC
  3. News
  4. Governor Offers Reward for Information …
Edit

Governor Offers Reward for Information on Guilford County Murder

Share

Government and Politics

January 12, 2023

From: North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons, age 18.

On June 4, 2017, at approximately 1:21 a.m., law enforcement officers responded to Lees Chapel Road in Greensboro, North Carolina in reference to an aggravated assault with a firearm. Upon arrival, officers located Ms. Simmons, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to the local hospital and later died from her injuries.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact Greensboro Police Department at (336) 574-4020, Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers (336) 373-1000 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500. 

COVID-19 Resources

Coronavirus Resource Guide Preppers Guide
In and Around Apex, NC
   Restaurants    Movie Times    Car Deals and Guide    Real Estate    Jobs    Classifieds    Gas Prices    Museums    Historical Markers    Coffee Spots    EV Charging Stations    Parks