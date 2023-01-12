Governor Offers Reward for Information on Guilford County Murder

Government and Politics

January 12, 2023

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons, age 18.

On June 4, 2017, at approximately 1:21 a.m., law enforcement officers responded to Lees Chapel Road in Greensboro, North Carolina in reference to an aggravated assault with a firearm. Upon arrival, officers located Ms. Simmons, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to the local hospital and later died from her injuries.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact Greensboro Police Department at (336) 574-4020, Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers (336) 373-1000 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.