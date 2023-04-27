  1. Select a City
  2. Goldsboro, NC
  3. News
  4. Governor Offers Reward for Information …
Edit

Governor Offers Reward for Information on Guilford County Murder

Share

Government and Politics

April 27, 2023

From: North Carolina Governor Josh Stein

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Jeremy Jermih Bailey, age 24.

On November 26, 2012, at approximately 4:30 a.m., officers with the Greensboro Police Department responded to a call reporting a shooting at a residence on Kersey Street in Greensboro, North Carolina. Upon arrival officers located Mr. Bailey in the residence deceased from a gunshot wound.

COVID-19 Resources

Coronavirus Resource Guide Preppers Guide
In and Around Goldsboro, NC
   Apple Picking    Corn Mazes    Pumpkin Picking    Halloween Events    Restaurants    Movie Times    Car Deals and Guide    Real Estate    Jobs    Classifieds    Gas Prices    Museums    Coffee Spots    Parks