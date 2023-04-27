Governor Offers Reward for Information on Guilford County Murder

Government and Politics

April 27, 2023

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Jeremy Jermih Bailey, age 24.

On November 26, 2012, at approximately 4:30 a.m., officers with the Greensboro Police Department responded to a call reporting a shooting at a residence on Kersey Street in Greensboro, North Carolina. Upon arrival officers located Mr. Bailey in the residence deceased from a gunshot wound.



