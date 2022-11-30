Governor Offers Reward for Information on Hertford County Murder

Government and Politics

November 30, 2022

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Patrice Faison, age 38.

On Friday, January 22, 2021, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Ms. Faison was shot and killed at an abandoned gas station on NC Highway 42 West in Ahoskie, North Carolina. Ms. Faison was there to pick up her child from his father.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Ahoskie Police Department at (252) 332-5011 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.





