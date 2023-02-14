Governor Tina Kotek recommends Craig Prins as Interim Director of Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission

Government and Politics

February 14, 2023

Salem, OR—Today, Governor Tina Kotek announced she is recommending that the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission appoint Craig Prins as interim director. The commission will meet on Wednesday, February 15, to consider this recommendation.



“Craig Prins brings the necessary experience in change management to correct the course of the commission and support the employees doing the work everyday,” Governor Kotek said. “He shares my commitment to accountability and transparency, and his appointment will create an opportunity to strengthen oversight, improve customer service, and begin to rebuild the public’s trust.”



Prins has over 25 years of experience in criminal justice and public safety. As the inspector general for the Oregon Department of Corrections since 2016, he has led the oversight of investigations, hearings, grievances and more, while also providing strategic planning and leadership for the agency.



He previously served as executive director of the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission from 2004 to 2014. Among other priorities, he coordinated Oregon’s Justice Reinvestment Initiative (JRI), culminating in passage of HB 3194 in 2013 to help control prison population growth in Oregon. From 2014 to 2016, Prins was the director of research for the Public Safety Performance Project at Pew Charitable Trusts.



Prior to that, he was deputy director of the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training where he oversaw the investigations of cases submitted to the Board on Public Safety Standards for the revocation or denial of officer certifications. Prins also served as deputy district attorney for Multnomah County for four years.



“If appointed, I will implement the changes in leadership requested by the Governor, fully cooperate with the Department of Justice, and work collaboratively with OLCC’s dedicated workforce,” Craig Prins said. “I will lead with integrity, transparency and an unwavering commitment to serve Oregonians.”



The search for a permanent executive director will begin in the coming weeks and details will be announced as they are available.