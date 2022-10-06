HBCU Caucus Co-Chairs Adams And Hill Urge FBI and DOJ to Help Protect HBCUs from Recent Bomb Threats

Government and Politics

October 6, 2022

WASHINGTON – Congressional Bipartisan Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Caucus co-chairs Congresswoman Alma Adams (D-N.C.) and Representative French Hill (R-Ark.) sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray. In their letter, the members urge the FBI and DOJ to provide additional information about the ongoing bomb threats against HBCUs, along with guidance outlining resources available for HBCUs to protect against these threats. HBCU Caucus co-chairs Senators Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.) signed the letter as well.

Read the full text of the letter here.

The members wrote, “As you know, at least 57 bomb threats have been made to HBCUs across the country. Notably, Howard University has received eight bomb threats, including two recently within the same week. Bomb threats should not be a normal part of the campus experience. … As the co-chairs of the Congressional HBCU Caucus, we are concerned that the ongoing nature of these threats may and embolden others who wish to do these schools, and their students, harm. We look forward to continuing to work with you to ensure institutions receive timely and relevant communications to ensure school leaders and law-enforcement officials have all they need to keep safe as you work expeditiously to identify those responsible.”

Background:

Since January 2022, approximately one-third of all HBCUs in the United States experienced bomb threats. At least 57 bomb threats have been made to HBCUs in 2022, including to Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, North Carolina. Reps. Adams and Hill, along with multiple Congressional stakeholders, introduced House Concurrent Resolution 70, which condemned the Bomb threats. H.Con.Res.70 is cosponsored by over 110 Democrats and Republicans in Congress.

Additional Resources:

U.S. House of Representatives: Pelosi, Beatty, Adams Release Joint Statement on Continued Bomb Threats Against Historically Black Colleges and Universities

U.S. House of Representatives: Adams, Hill Introduce Resolution Addressing HBCU Threats

The Hill: After Black History Month bomb threats, we must rebuild the sense of safety at HBCUs

U.S. House of Representatives: Adams Delivers Floor Remarks on Resolution Condemning Bomb Threats

CNN: Howard University receives 2 bomb threats in a week as some HBCU students say they feel forgotten after no arrests in previous threats

The Hill: ‘This is terrorism’: Howard University forced to evacuate after two bomb threats within 48 hours