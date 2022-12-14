Healthcare Packaging Company Selects Forsyth County for its First Flexible Packaging Operation in North America

Government and Politics

Nelipak Corporation (d/b/a Nelipak Healthcare Packaging), a leading global healthcare packaging manufacturer, will initially invest at least $11.8 million to establish a flexible packaging production site in Winston-Salem, announced Governor Roy Cooper. The company says it will create at least 36 new jobs in Forsyth County and expects to make additional investments and job creation at the site over the next five years.

“Nelipak’s decision is another great win for the state and Forsyth County,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolina’s growing life sciences businesses are expanding across the state to communities that have a strong business ecosystem, access to highly-skilled talent, and an excellent quality of life.”

Nelipak, headquartered in Cranston, Rhode Island, is a leading global manufacturer of rigid and flexible packaging solutions for medical device, diagnostic, pharmaceutical drug delivery, and other demanding healthcare applications. To support the development of innovative sustainable healthcare packaging solutions, Nelipak offers in-house design, prototyping, tooling, simulation, validation, laboratory, and other value-added services, as well as a line of tray sealing equipment. With 1,400 employees and 10 production sites globally, including five sites in North America (U.S., Costa Rica, and Puerto Rico) and five sites in Europe (Ireland, the Netherlands, and U.K.), Nelipak is committed to delivering superior quality, service, and customer experience. The new North Carolina location, a 110,000-square-foot site with class-7 clean room space, will become one of its flagship locations enabling Nelipak to replicate the industry-leading flexible packaging production capabilities it currently operates in Europe.

“We are excited to locate this new facility in North Carolina,” said Pat Chambliss, CEO of Nelipak. “Important factors in our decision to locate our first North American flexible packaging operation in Forsyth County and Winston-Salem include an attractive geographic area with an available new building, a skilled local workforce, a regional emphasis on training and education, and an overall favorable business climate for healthcare-related manufacturing. We appreciate the enthusiasm and support for this project in the local community and look forward to a long-term partnership.”

Positions at the new site will include site management, machine operators, quality technicians, material handlers, and warehouse personnel. Although wages will vary depending on position, the overall expected average annual salary is $57,526, which is above Forsyth County’s overall average annual wage of $57,351. These new jobs have the potential to create an annual payroll impact of more than $2 million.

“Winston-Salem is another Carolina Core anchor that is using its rich manufacturing history to transform its innovation economy,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Nelipak will greatly benefit from our central East Coast location, a well-educated workforce, and partnership in training systems that will support the company’s North American operations for many years to come.”

A performance-based grant of $72,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help with Nelipak’s expansion to North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“We’re excited to welcome Nelipak to Winston-Salem and North Carolina,” said N.C. Senator Paul Lowe, Jr. “This company’s decision to execute its growth strategy here is a vote of confidence in the strength of our economy and ability to support a global manufacturer.”

Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina were key partners in the project that included the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Forsyth Tech Community College, Forsyth County, City of Winston-Salem and Greater Winston-Salem, Inc.