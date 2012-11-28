Have a Used Car?

Donate your used vehicle to the National Kidney Foundation serving District Of Columbia's Kidney Cars program and you can join the fight against kidney disease. Your vehicle donation will support the many prevention programs and direct patient services offered throughout District Of Columbia that are enhancing the lives of people with, and at risk for, kidney disease. In addition, your contribution can earn you a tax deduction. The National Kidney Foundation serving District Of Columbia will pick up any used vehicle, motorcycle or boat -- in any condition -- from any roadside or parking lot free of charge. Call 800-488-CARS or visit www.kidneycars.org.