Honoring National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Government and Politics

December 6, 2022

Governor Roy Cooper on Dec 6th, ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities be lowered to half staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 in observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Wednesday will mark 81 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii where more than 2,000 service members and civilians died on December 7, 1941.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper

"On this day, we honor the brave Americans who lost their lives during the attack on Pearl Harbor. We're grateful every day for the servicemembers who put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms at home and abroad."

Join us

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.