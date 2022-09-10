Honoring Patriot Day, A National Day of Service and Remembrance: September 11, 2022

Government and Politics

September 10, 2022

As we continue to honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II, we also pause this weekend to pay tribute to Patriot Day, also known as the National Day of Service and Remembrance. Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of 9/11. Gone but never forgotten, this day honors the victims of the terrorist attack, their families and the heroic sacrifices of first responders. Please join us as we remember the innocent lives lost during one of the most deadly attacks on U.S. soil.



All U.S. and NC flags at state facilities will remain at half staff in tribute to 9/11 on Sunday and until the interment of Queen Elizabeth II.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper

“Today, we mourn the lives lost on September 11, 2001 and honor the brave men and women who made sacrifices to help. We owe a deep debt of gratitude to these heroes, as their lessons of bravery, strength and service remain strong today.”

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.



