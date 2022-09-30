Government and Politics

September 30, 2022

House Passes Budd-Sponsored Foreign Merger Subsidy Disclosure Act

Washington, D.C. – The House of Representatives has passed H.R. 5639, the Foreign Merger Subsidy Disclosure Act. Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) is a co-sponsor of the bill.

The bill requires American companies to disclose any economic support they have received from a foreign nation.

Rep. Budd said in a statement:

“The American people have a right to know if U.S. companies have any conflicts of interest with foreign nations and this bill ensures that this disclosure happens.”