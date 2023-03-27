Hudson Announces 2023 Congressional Art Competition

Government and Politics

March 27, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC) today announced his Southern Pines and Fayetteville offices are accepting submissions from North Carolina’s 9th District for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition.

“The Congressional Art Competition is a great way to showcase the talent of our District’s high school students, and I look forward to seeing this year’s submissions,” said Rep. Hudson.

The 2023 Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students from North Carolina’s 9th District. The overall winner of the District's competition will have their artwork displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. In addition, the second and third place winners will have their artwork displayed in Rep. Hudson's offices.

Art entered in the contest may be up to 26 inches by 26 inches when framed, and may be up to 4 inches in depth. Types of artwork accepted include:

Paintings - including oil, acrylics, and watercolor

Drawings - including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers

Prints - including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints

Mixed Media

Collages

Computer Generated Art

Photography

Artwork must be submitted to Rep. Hudson's Southern Pines or Fayetteville District Offices by 5pm on Friday, April 28, 2023 with a completed 2023 Student Release Form.

For a full list of guidelines, visithttps://hudson.house.gov/services/art-competition. To request more information about the annual Congressional Art Competition, contact Rep. Hudson’s Southern Pines District Office at (910) 910-1924.