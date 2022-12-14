Government and Politics

December 14, 2022

Hudson Applauds Uwharrie Roads Project Draft Decision

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC) released a statement following the Uwharrie Ranger District's draft decision to allow for the pavement of roads and turnouts within the Uwharrie National Forest.

"Throughout my time in Congress, I have fought to secure pavement of roads in the Uwharrie National Forest to protect public safety and grow the economy in our region. I am grateful that a draft decision has finally been issued to improve the dangerous road conditions in Uwharrie," said Rep. Hudson. "This decision will help to improve the lives of all those who call the Uwharrie National Forest home, while also preserving the natural beauty and integrity of this national treasure. I will continue to support this draft plan as a final decision is made."

This draft decision follows the conclusion of Uwharrie Ranger District's Environmental Assessment (EA) which concluded that the Uwharrie Road Project posed no significant impact on the forest, thus allowing the proposed pavement project to move forward. If the decision is finalized, multiple areas, including Moccasin Creek Road (NFSR 576) through the Dutch John Trailhead on Dutch John Road (NFSR 553), will be paved to NCDOT standards. Additionally, NFSR 553 south of the Dutch John Trailhead parking lot will have turnouts installed where sensitive resources can be avoided.

This project is subject to the pre-decisional objection process pursuant to 36 Code of Federal Regulation (CFR) §218 Subparts A and B. This objection process lasts 45 days and began December 8, 2022. Objections, including attachments, must be filed electronically at US Forest Service NEPA Projects Home (usda.gov). All objections are available for public inspection during and after the objection process.

Rep. Hudson has been a vocal proponent of paving the roadways in the Uhwarrie National Forest since 2014, when as a Member of the Agriculture Committee, Hudson was successful in getting the Agriculture Secretary and U.S. Forest Service to agree to repair damaged roads there. Rep. Hudson has urged funding support for Uwharrie Roads in each Congress since then including in 2017, 2018, and 2020. In 2021, the Forest Service released proposed action and began the scoping phase of the roads project.