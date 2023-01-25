Government and Politics

Hudson Cosponsors HALT Fentanyl Act, Discusses Big Tech and Fentanyl Crisis

Washington D.C. – U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC), an original cosponsor of the HALT Fentanyl Act, today participated in a roundtable that discussed Big Tech platforms’ devastating role in the worsening fentanyl crisis.

“The fentanyl crisis has only gotten worse due to the open border policies of the Biden administration. Yet we know big tech is playing an increasing role in fueling this tragic epidemic,” said Rep. Hudson. “Too many young people are dying from fentanyl poisoning and too many are accessing it through social media platforms. We have a responsibility to address this issue and save lives.”

At today’s roundtable hosted by Energy and Commerce Committee Chairwoman Cathy McMorris-Rodgers (R-WA), Rep. Hudson was joined by fellow Energy and Commerce Committee Republicans and panelists from across the country who work directly with families and communities impacted by the fentanyl poisoning crisis.

Recent research reveals nearly 20% of fentanyl deaths in the United States are linked to the use of Snapchat, a social media platform where messages are available for a short period of time or disappear once they are seen. Through Snapchat and other social media platforms, drug cartels have been able to connect with young Americans and enable interstate commerce of illegal drug products of counterfeit pills containing lethal amounts of fentanyl.

