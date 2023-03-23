Hudson Delivers Remarks, Questions TikTok CEO at House Energy and Commerce Hearing

Government and Politics

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC) delivered remarks and questioned TikTok CEO Shou Chew at a full House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on TikTok’s consumer privacy and data security practices, how the platform affects children, and its relationship with the Chinese Communist Party.

“While most federal agencies have implemented a TikTok ban on government-issued devices, having an app banned on your device in one pocket, but downloaded on your device in the other, doesn’t make sense to me,” said Rep Hudson. “As Fort Bragg’s congressman, I have serious concerns about the opportunities TikTok gives the Chinese Communist Party to access non-public sensitive data. I look forward to working with my colleagues on a cohesive strategy for making data security policy decisions and ensuring our troops at the largest base in the world have safe networks.”

