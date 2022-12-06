Government and Politics

December 6, 2022

Hudson Highlights Resources for Those Affected by Moore County Power Outage Attack

Southern Pines, NC - U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC) has compiled a list

of emergency resources available to those affected by the ongoing power outage in Moore County following an intentional attack on several substations Saturday.

"Moore County continues to suffer from Saturday's reprehensible attack, but we are resilient," said Rep. Hudson. "Examples of neighbor helping neighbor show the strength of our community. I thank all law enforcement, utility workers, first responders, health care providers, and businesses working to support Moore County. As the investigation proceeds to bring those responsible to justice, I will continue to help direct resources to those in need."

As families, businesses, health care providers, and schools in Moore County continue to endure the effects of the county-wide blackout, Rep. Hudson has taken efforts to direct the public toward resources and services available to help mitigate the effects of this crisis. This list is updated on a daily basis and consists of resources from both public and private entities.

Click here to read more.