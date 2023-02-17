Hudson Introduces Legislation to Formally Recognize Lumbee Tribe

Government and Politics

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (NC-09) joined his North Carolina colleague, Rep. David Rouzer (NC-07), in introducing legislation seeking to gain full federal recognition for the Lumbee Tribe, the largest American-Indian tribe in the Eastern United States.

“Despite broad bipartisan support, Congress has failed to bring this legislation across the finish line,” said Rep. Hudson. “I will continue to be an advocate with my colleagues until the Lumbee Tribe receives the federal recognition it rightfully deserves.”

In 1885, North Carolina formally recognized the Lumbee Tribe, and the Tribe began to seek full federal recognition in 1888. The Lumbees have deep cultural roots in North Carolina and have contributed to the state through their traditions and ambition for decades.

"For generations, the Lumbee have fought for full federal recognition and tribal sovereignty that is long overdue," said Rep. Rouzer. "I’m proud to champion the Lumbee Fairness Act in the 118th Congress and will continue working to help the Tribe receive the federal protections they are due, including access to the same resources as every other federally recognized tribe."

Since 1988, legislation to federally recognize the Lumbee Tribe has been introduced in Congress 31 separate times, including introduction by Rep. Hudson. Bipartisan legislation has passed the House of Representatives six times, most recently in November 2020 during the 116th Congress and November 2021 during the 117th Congress.