  1. Select a City
  2. Garner, NC
  3. News
  4. Hudson Opposes Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate…
Edit

Hudson Opposes Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates on Children Following CDC Scheduling Vote

Share

Government and Politics

October 20, 2022

Hudson Opposes Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates on Children Following CDC Scheduling Vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC) released the following statement after the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) add COVID-19 vaccines to the immunization schedule for children.

"COVID-19 vaccines delivered through Operation Warp Speed helped save lives at the outset of the pandemic. However, I oppose the CDC adding this experimental vaccine to the immunization schedule for children who face extremely low risk of danger from COVID-19. Just as I have led opposition to COVID vaccine mandates for the military, I will oppose states and districts imposing mandates on children in our schools following today's vote," said Rep. Hudson. "As the CDC makes a final determination, the agency must come before Congress and explain its decision to the American people."

COVID-19 Resources

Coronavirus Resource Guide Preppers Guide
In and Around Garner, NC
   Restaurants    Movie Times    Car Deals and Guide    Real Estate    Jobs    Classifieds    Gas Prices    Museums    Historical Markers    Coffee Spots    EV Charging Stations    Parks