October 20, 2022

Hudson Opposes Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates on Children Following CDC Scheduling Vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC) released the following statement after the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) add COVID-19 vaccines to the immunization schedule for children.

"COVID-19 vaccines delivered through Operation Warp Speed helped save lives at the outset of the pandemic. However, I oppose the CDC adding this experimental vaccine to the immunization schedule for children who face extremely low risk of danger from COVID-19. Just as I have led opposition to COVID vaccine mandates for the military, I will oppose states and districts imposing mandates on children in our schools following today's vote," said Rep. Hudson. "As the CDC makes a final determination, the agency must come before Congress and explain its decision to the American people."