December 4, 2022

Hudson Releases Statement on Moore County Power Outage

Southern Pines, NC - US Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC) released the following statement:

"Last night, unknown individuals vandalized at least two substations in Moore County with criminal intent. Motive for this crime remains unknown. Many Moore County residents remain without power. I want to thank Sheriff Ronnie Fields and all local law enforcement as well as the SBI and FBI for their quick action to respond to the incident. I have also been in contact with Duke Energy and know they are working on all options to restore power as quickly as possible."

The Southern Pines Police Department at 450 W. Pennsylvania Ave. has opened its C. Michael Haney Community Room to the public for charging electronic devices.

People can report power outages here: https://www.readync.gov/stay-informed/power-outages

Anyone with any information about this act of violence should contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-2931.

