Hudson Releases Statement on Passing of Former Congressman Jim Broyhill

February 18, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC) released the following statement on the passing of former Congressman Jim Broyhill of Lenoir:

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my good friend and former U.S. Senator Jim Broyhill, who served North Carolina both in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives,” said Rep. Hudson. “Serving the people of North Carolina was Jim’s lifelong passion, and he will long be remembered for his dedication to constituent service. He was a friend who took time to mentor many elected leaders in our state, including myself. I will never forget the lessons he taught me or his support during my first run for Congress. Renee and I extend our condolences to the Broyhill family, and our thoughts and prayers are with his many friends and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Congressman Jim Broyhill represented North Carolina's 9th district from 1963 to 1968, and 10th district from 1969 to 1986 in the House of Representatives, and served North Carolina in the U.S. Senate in 1986.