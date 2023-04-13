Hudson Responds to Leak Developments

Government and Politics

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC), Fort Bragg's Congressman, today issued the following statement responding to reports that the source of the leak of highly classified documents on Ukraine has been identified and an arrest may be imminent:

“The distribution of sensitive military information of any kind is a direct threat to the integrity and safety of our armed forces,” said Rep. Hudson. “I support the FBI’s ongoing investigation as our community and nation deserve to know all the facts as soon as possible.”