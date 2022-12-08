Government and Politics

December 8, 2022

Hudson Secures Gains for Troops, Military Families in Annual Defense Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC), Fort Bragg's Congressman, secured numerous provisions for bolstering our nation's defense capabilities and improving the quality of life of military servicemembers and their families as part of the FY23 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

"As Fort Bragg’s Congressman, supporting our troops, their families, and veterans is a top priority. This defense bill provides needed investments for Fort Bragg and military families, while also ensuring our military is free of needless measures that undermine recruitment, readiness, and the freedoms of our military servicemembers," said Rep. Hudson. "I will always work to support our troops and their families, as well as to protect our fundamental rights as Americans."

Rep. Hudson supported the legislation, which passed the U.S. House of Representatives today by a vote of 350-80. The bill must now be passed by the U.S. Senate before being signed into law.

Rep. Hudson worked to secure multiple provisions in the House-passed NDAA, including an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, funding for construction projects at Fort Bragg, and increased support for troops and families. Read more about these provisions below.

Representative Hudson's Priorities Secured in the NDAA

COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Ended

-Rescinds the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and ends servicemember separations for failure to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

-Rep. Hudson is a cosponsor of H.R. 3860 to prohibit the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In July, Hudson also led efforts with Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) urging President Biden to repeal the policy. In September, Hudson also demanded answers from the Defense Department about the mandate’s impact on military readiness.

Servicemember Pay Raises and Benefits

-Supports a 4.6% pay increase for servicemembers.

-Includes $500 million for additional housing allowances to counteract the skyrocketing cost of rent on military families.

-Authorizes an additional $250 million to reduce costs of food and other necessities at military commissaries.

-Expands eligibility for Basic Needs Allowance for low-income servicemembers supporting a family.

-Expands access to mental health services and suicide prevention programs for servicemembers.

Support for Military Families

-Reinforces that parents of children attending DoD schools have the right to review curriculum, instructional materials, and disciplinary policies.

-Authorizes $50 million for Impact Aid assistance to local schools with military dependent students, including $20 million to offset the costs of servicemember children with severe disabilities.

-Permanently authorizes reimbursement of spouse professional relicensing fees due to servicemember change of station.

-Extends authority to offer military families childcare discounts at DoD childcare facilities.

-Requires an Independent analysis of TRICARE’s Autism Care Demonstration Program.

Fort Bragg Military Construction

-Authorizes over $80 million in Military Construction funding for Fort Bragg.

-Includes $11 million in school modernization projects at Fort Bragg.

-$3.6 million for a new Child Development Center, funding Rep. Hudson proposed and secured through the appropriations process.

-$7.5 million for Albritton Middle School.

Addresses Sexual Assault Prevention

-Places sexual harassment and other offenses under the jurisdiction of the Special Trial Counsel.

-Requires independent trained investigators outside of the immediate chain of command to investigate claims of sexual harassment, building on legislation introduced by Rep. Hudson.

Ukraine Assistance Accountability

-Requires the DoD, State Department, and USAID Inspector Generals to regularly carry out comprehensive reviews and audits of assistance provided to Ukraine.