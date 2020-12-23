Government and Politics

January 13, 2023

Hudson Slams ATF Stabilizing Brace Rule

Washington D.C. – U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC) issued the following statement on a final rule issued by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) regulating stabilizing braces.

"This rule jeopardizes the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding gun owners and disabled combat veterans, which is why I led Members of Congress in opposition," said Rep. Hudson. "I will continue to fight against the ATF's unconstitutional overreach that could turn millions of citizens into felons."

In June 2021, Rep. Hudson led 140 colleagues in opposition to the proposed rule on stabilizing braces. In a letter to the Attorney General Merrick Garland and ATF Acting Director Marvin Richardson, Rep. Hudson and Members outlined that the ATF itself has repeatedly stated, "the brace concept was inspired by the needs of disabled combat veterans who still enjoy recreational shooting but could not reliably control heavy pistols without assistance."

In December 2020, Rep. Hudson led a similar letter to the ATF signed by 90 Members of Congress. Following their letter, the ATF withdrew its proposal on stabilizing braces on Dec. 23, 2020.

Once the ATF revived plans to propose a new stabilizing brace rule, Reps. Hudson, Scalise, and Bost were joined by veterans in July 2021 to discuss the rule as a public comment period began.

Hudson Continues Leadership on Second Amendment

Rep. Hudson's efforts against the ATF's rule are part of his ongoing leadership in Congress on defending the Second Amendment. This week, Rep. Hudson reintroduced H.R. 38, the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act. The bipartisan legislation has 118 original cosponsors.

Rep. Hudson also cosponsored the Firearm Industry Non-Discrimination (FIND) Act to prohibit taxpayer-funded discrimination against the firearm industry.