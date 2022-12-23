Government and Politics

December 23, 2022

Hudson Surveys Moore County Power Station

Southern Pines, N.C. – U.S. Congressman Richard Hudson (R-NC) toured a Duke Energy power substation today to receive a briefing on the recent power outages in Moore County. On December 3rd, the substation was intentionally attacked leaving 45,000 customers without power. Utility workers restored power within a week, but an investigation into the attack is ongoing.

"I thank the hardworking men and women at Duke Energy and other providers who worked around the clock to restore power to our community," said Rep. Hudson. "I surveyed the scene of the intentional attack on the substation and appreciate the work of all law enforcement investigating who is responsible. I am committed to finding solutions to strengthen our power grid and prevent a similar attack from happening again."

Since the attack, Rep. Hudson, who lives in Southern Pines, has had briefings with the Department of Energy as a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and discussed the need to secure the grid. Four areas of focus for Rep. Hudson include hardening infrastructure, improving grid resiliency, strengthening supply chains, and increasing penalties.