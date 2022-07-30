Government and Politics

July 30, 2022

Hudson Takes on Pelosi in Assault Weapon Debate

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC) addressed the U.S. House of Representatives following Speaker Nancy Pelosi in opposition to H.R. 1808, the Assault Weapons Ban of 2022.

"Here they go again. Once again, my colleagues across the aisle have rushed to exploit your fear and the pain of victims, to rush out a gun control measure that will do nothing to save lives or address the root causes of violence.This and other gun control measures like red flag laws, they make the other side feel better. But today’s bill will do nothing but disarm law-abiding citizens." said Rep. Hudson. "The simple truth is criminals don’t follow the law. If they did, think about this, if criminals followed the law, we wouldn’t have any crime."

"I rise today in opposition to HR 1808, the Assault Weapons Ban of 2022.

Here they go again. Once again, my colleagues across the aisle have rushed to exploit your fear and the pain of victims, to rush out a gun control measure that will do nothing to save lives or address the root causes of violence.

I say exploit your fear and I point to the Speaker of the House [who] just stood in this well with a poster that had a toy gun on it and wants you to feel scared about that. Well I have a 6-year-old son and he has toy guns. He knows about muzzle discipline. He knows you don't put your finger on the trigger. He knows you don't point it at people. I am able to teach my son gun safety and make him safer. You don't live through fear.

This and other gun control measures like red flag laws, they make the other side feel better. But today’s bill will do nothing but disarm law-abiding citizens.

Congress has tried this before. In 1994, a 10-year assault weapons ban was first enacted.

This ban did not stop violent crime or prevent heart wrenching tragedies like Columbine. Yes, Columbine happened while we had an assault weapons ban.

In fact, after the ban ended, the Department of Justice issued a report that concluded: “Should it be renewed, the ban’s effects on gun violence are likely to be small at best and perhaps too small for reliable measurement. Assault weapons were rarely used in gun crimes even before the ban.” That's the Department of Justice.

The results are in folks. A so-called assault weapons ban does not work. But what it does is it takes away your rights and it leaves you vulnerable.

The simple truth is criminals don’t follow the law. If they did, think about this, if criminals followed the law, we wouldn’t have any crime.

But when you criminalize guns, only criminals are going to have guns.

So I urge you to vote no on this legislation, and yield back."

Watch Rep. Hudson's full remarks here.