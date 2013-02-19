Media Contact:

Hughes Pittman & Gupton, LLP Names Two New Partners

Liz Broadway Amy Smith

RALEIGH, N.C. (February 20, 2013) â€• Hughes Pittman & Gupton, LLP announces today that Liz Broadway and Amy Smith have been named partners effective January 1, 2013. Broadway and Smith have been promoted in recognition of their dedication to achieving client goals and numerous contributions to growing the firm.



“Amy and Liz are two exceptional CPAs,” says Mark Livingston, partner and executive committee member of HPG. “Both have excelled in their leadership roles and are respected as experts in their specialties.”



Broadway is a CPA with more than 18 years of public accounting experience. She has been with HPG since 2006 and currently leads the firm’s construction and real estate groups. Broadway is a published author on tax and financial management topics for regional and national construction industry publications. She is also a 2010 graduate of Leadership Raleigh, a leadership development program organized by the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce.

Smith is a CPA with more than 16 years of public accounting experience. She has been with HPG since 2008. Smith leads the government contractor group and co-leads the transfer-pricing group, serving multi-national clients. She is also part of the healthcare, knowledge-based-industries and international tax teams, as well as supporting the state and local tax group.

About Hughes Pittman & Gupton, LLP (HPG):

Celebrating its 30th year, HPG is one of the largest CPA firms headquartered and staffed in the Research Triangle Park region of North Carolina, as ranked by the Triangle Business Journal. More than just an accounting firm, HPG assists clients in looking beyond the bottom linesm by being the right people, right value and right firmsm to achieve each client's definition of success. HPG is a member of CPAmerica International and affiliated with the Crowe Horwath International alliances of firms, with offices worldwide. The firm leverages this to provide national and global accounting resources to its clients. HPG offers a wide array of business accounting, auditing, corporate tax and management advisory services. Specialties include serving owner-managed, investor-backed technology and life science organizations, healthcare services, real estate development, manufacturing and distribution businesses, as well as providing ERISA audits, family wealthcare services and Sarbanes-Oxley internal audit services.

HPG has remained committed to advancing a thriving Triangle community since its founding in 1983. In recognition, the firm is the recipient of two Pinnacle Business Awards by the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce: the 2009 Large Entrepreneurial Business Award and the 2010 Integrity in Business Award. Additionally, HPG has been certified Green Plus by the Institute for Sustainable Development for integrating environmental sustainability efforts into company culture, and has been named one of the top 100 Best Accounting Firms to Work For in the country by Accounting Today. Visit www.hpg.com for more information.

