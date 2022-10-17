ICYMI: Charlotte Post: "Believe US Senate candidate Ted Budd on federal abortion rights rollback"

Government and Politics

October 17, 2022

This morning, the Charlotte Post released an op-ed penned by North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Dr. Bobbie Richardson in response to Congressman Ted Budd’s campaign event with Senator Lindsey Graham, champion of the Senate’s national abortion ban.

The op-ed urges voters to be aware of U.S. Senate candidate Congressman Ted Budd’s extreme record on abortion restrictions and to believe him when he says that he will advocate for even more extreme, nationwide abortion restrictions should he be elected to the Senate.

Key Point: “Congressman Budd is attending an event today with Senator Lindsey Graham who is leading the charge to take away women’s freedoms and access to health care. Just weeks after claiming he thinks it should be “up to the states” to determine abortion laws, Congressman Budd signed onto a bill that would ban abortion nationwide and is proudly standing beside those who want to do the same.”

Read more:

Charlotte Post: Believe US Senate candidate Ted Budd on federal abortion rights rollback

When people show you who they are, believe them the first time.

Those are the wise words of Maya Angelou and an important reminder for North Carolinians as early voting begins this week for the 2022 midterm elections. In the critical U.S. Senate race, reproductive freedoms are on the ballot, and Congressman Budd has shown voters exactly who he is – repeatedly. North Carolina must believe him.

Congressman Budd has made it clear when it comes to protecting abortion access and expanding healthcare, he will do everything they can to strip away our rights. He insists on interfering with women’s abilities to make their own medical decisions, but there is no room in the doctor’s office for Congressman Budd.

He supports a total ban on abortion, even in the case of rape, incest or threat to a woman’s health. He is an original co-sponsor of a bill that would ban abortion nationwide, despite the fact that the majority of North Carolinians support access to abortion. He has said that he will do everything to “push it all the way back to the point of conception” and even characterized abortion in the cases of rape, incest, and where the mother’s life could be at risk, as a “second tragedy” that should not be added to the situation.

And today, he is unabashedly campaigning with Senator Lindsey Graham – the primary sponsor of a national abortion ban.

The bottom line is that safe and essential health care should be available to those who need it and medical decisions should be made by patients and their providers – not politicians like Congressman Budd or Senator Graham.

Someone with such a distrust of women to have autonomy over their own bodies and future cannot be trusted in the U.S. Senate. Congressman Budd does not deserve to represent the women of North Carolina.