Government and Politics

December 2, 2022

In Congress, Ted Budd consistently worked to put the corporate special interests that fund his campaigns ahead of delivering for North Carolinians. This morning, a new editorial reminded Tar Heels that they can expect the same from him in the U.S. Senate, highlighting the $70 million in outside funding that dragged Budd to victory coming from organizations that have “little connection to North Carolina or the needs of the state.”

Read more:

WRAL: Editorial: Who will Ted Budd really be working for in the U.S. Senate?

When Republican Ted Budd takes his seat in the United States Senate next month who will he be representing?

If you say North Carolina, don’t bet on it. The people who will really get his attention will be the handful of billionaires who, through dark money campaign operations and super political action committees (super PACs) , accounted for 85% of the $83.2 million raised and spent to get him elected.

Just four outside operations – the Senate Leadership Fund Super Pac, the Club for Growth, Americans for Prosperity and the National Republican Senatorial Committee accounted for $65.3 million of the $70.7 million spent by outside groups to get Budd elected.

The folks behind these organizations have little connection to North Carolina or the needs of the state.

In politics, it’s a truism that: “You got to dance with them what brung you.” That means, as the great commentator Molly Ivins says: “When you get to public office, you vote with the folks who put you there. And that used to mean your constituents, the people who voted for you. But more and more what it means is you vote with the special interests who put up the money to get you to public office.”

In the Senate, don’t look for Budd to be tripping the light fantastic with many partners who have tar on their heels — $70 million is a very exclusive dance ticket.



