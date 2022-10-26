ICYMI: Fox News: "North Carolina Senate Poll: Budd, Beasley Neck and Neck Less Than 2 Weeks from Election Day"

Government and Politics

October 26, 2022

RALEIGH: Today, Fox News reported on the new Marist Poll that found candidate for U.S. Senate Cheri Beasley “tied at 44% of registered voters” in the “dead heat” race against Congressman Ted Budd.

Fox News reported that the poll also shows that Cheri is leading Congressman Budd in favorability among independents in North Carolina, the “key purple battleground state” where one-third of voters are unaffiliated that could flip the Senate.

Fox News: North Carolina Senate poll: Budd, Beasley neck and neck less than 2 weeks from Election Day

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi

October 26, 2022

North Carolina’s Senate race is in a dead heat, with Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd tied at 44% of registered voters, according to a new Marist Poll.

Beasley and Budd boast identical favorability ratings of 38%, and independents are split 40% to 39% in favor of Beasley.

North Carolina is a key purple battleground state, and this year’s midterm election race is especially high stakes as the Senate remains deadlocked at 50-50. Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, currently has the deciding vote.

The Marist Poll was conducted Oct. 17-20 with a sample size of 1,130 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.