  1. Select a City
  2. Vaughan, NC
  3. News
  4. ICYMI: Hudson Takes on Pelosi and House…
Edit

ICYMI: Hudson Takes on Pelosi and House Democrats in Assault Weapon Debate

Share

Government and Politics

August 2, 2022

ICYMI: Hudson Takes on Pelosi and House Democrats in Assault Weapon Debate

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Friday,Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats rammed through an "assault weapons" ban which mirrors a previous measure that was in place from 1994-2004. This so-called ban was largely unsuccessful at stopping violent crime and severely limits the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms. U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC), a leading defender of the Second Amendment in Congress, spoke on the House floor to debate the Speaker and to defend our rights.

COVID-19 Resources

Coronavirus Resource Guide Preppers Guide
In and Around Vaughan, NC
   Restaurants    Movie Times    Car Deals and Guide    Real Estate    Jobs    Classifieds    Gas Prices    Museums    Historical Markers    Coffee Spots    EV Charging Stations    Parks