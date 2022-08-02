Government and Politics

ICYMI: Hudson Takes on Pelosi and House Democrats in Assault Weapon Debate

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Friday,Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats rammed through an "assault weapons" ban which mirrors a previous measure that was in place from 1994-2004. This so-called ban was largely unsuccessful at stopping violent crime and severely limits the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms. U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (R-NC), a leading defender of the Second Amendment in Congress, spoke on the House floor to debate the Speaker and to defend our rights.