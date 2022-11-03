ICYMI: Less Than a Week Out, Congresswoman Kathy Manning, State Senator Michael Garrett, & Local Greensboro Mom Host Press Conference Urging Voters To Elect Candidates Who Will Fight Inflation, Lower Costs For Families

Government and Politics

November 3, 2022

With Election Day just around the corner and early voting happening right now across North Carolina, Democrats are focused on making sure voters know they will fight to lower costs for working families. At a press conference today, Congresswoman Kathy Manning, State Senator Michael Garrett, and local Greensboro mom, Deborah Napper highlighted Budd’s record putting corporate interests ahead of North Carolina families.

“North Carolinians don’t need more political stunts. They need action that will lower costs and curb inflation. When we voted to hold big oil companies accountable, Ted Budd voted against it. And when Democrats passed legislation to cap the out-of-pocket cost of prescription drugs and insulin, Ted Budd voted against it. Ted Budd’s and North Carolina Republicans’ work to keep prices high is insulting to the hardworking families. Republicans aren’t willing to work with Democrats to bring down costs, and they lack any plan of their own,” said Congresswoman Kathy Manning.

“North Carolinians across the state are dealing with the impact of inflation and high prices, especially our families. While Congressman Budd likes to point fingers and pass blame off of himself, it’s important for voters to know that he has repeatedly voted against legislation that would help lower costs for working families. We have seen time and time again how Congressman Budd has protected corporations at the expense of North Carolina families,” said State Senator Michael Garrett.

“This summer, while I was scrambling to find formula to feed my daughter, he voted against $28 million in aid to the Food and Drug Administration to provide relief to parents dealing with an extreme shortage of baby formula. Are our children worth a political power play?” said local Greensboro mom, Deborah Napper.