September 22, 2022

Ahead of Ted Budd’s rally with former President Trump in Wilmington, the North Carolina Democratic Party is unveiling a new billboard highlighting Congressman Budd calling the January 6th insurrection “nothing” and “just patriots standing up.”

North Carolina Democrats are holding Budd accountable ahead of his scheduled campaign appearance with former President Trump by installing a billboard highlighting his dangerous comments around the Jan. 6 insurrection. This week, Budd has been under fire for refusing to commit to upholding the 2022 election results.

Democrats struck back against former President Donald Trump’s visit to Wilmington on Friday in support of Rep. Ted Budd’s bid for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

The North Carolina Democratic Party hung a billboard outside the entrance of the Wilmington airport Thursday morning with an image of Budd and the words: “It was nothing. And it was just patriots standing up,” referring to a comment Budd made about the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“Congressman Ted Budd is an election denier that voted against certifying the 2020 election and called insurrectionists ‘patriots,’” N.C. Democratic Party spokeswoman Kate Frauenfelder said in a statement. “North Carolinians deserve a U.S. Senator who stands up for democracy, not one that tries to rewrite the rules to help himself and his political allies.”

The comment Budd made took place on the Todd Starnes Show as Budd was addressing whether a “massive plot” took place that day. Budd was telling the host that a lot of people had issues with what happened with the 2020 election.

Hours after the attack, Budd voted in Congress against certifying Electoral College votes for President Joe Biden.

The billboard, more than 10 feet tall and 22 feet long, will greet people as Trump visits the Tar Heel State on Friday to hold a rally supporting Budd’s campaign and the “North Carolina Trump Ticket.”

Since the primary in May, the campaign has stayed fairly quiet, holding private events and having many of Budd’s on-camera interviews with conservative media outlets.

After Labor Day, Budd’s campaign became more vocal, but found itself facing controversy last week after failing to comment to The New York Times, The Washington Post and The News & Observer about whether he would accept the results of the 2022 election. Later, suggesting he would accept the results, Budd asked WRAL, “why wouldn’t I?”