ICYMI: NCDP Chair Joins Morning Joe

March 2, 2023

“The Democratic Party is helping, and we need to make sure that we have Democratic messengers in all our communities to make sure they hear that message loud and clear.”

This morning, North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton joined MSNBC’s Morning Joe to discuss the future of North Carolina Democrats headed into the critical 2023 and 2024 elections.

Chair Clayton highlighted the work that Democrats are doing to fight for working families and North Carolina Democrats’ plan to organize communities across the state and empower young voters, voters of color, and rural North Carolina to get involved in the change they want to see in their own backyard.