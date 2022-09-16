ICYMI: NCDP Chair, Planned Parenthood Votes!, Pro-Choice NC React To Ted Budd Co-Sponsoring National Abortion Ban

Government and Politics

September 16, 2022

This morning, North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Bobbie Richardson, Jillian Riley, Planned Parenthood Votes! South Atlantic NC Director of Public Affairs, and Tara Romano, Pro Choice NC Executive Director, held a virtual press call in response to Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd sponsoring a federal abortion ban.

“By putting his name on this piece of legislation, Ted Budd continues to show North Carolinians just how dangerous he would be in the U.S. Senate. Folks, this is not a hypothetical. This is the reality and future that Ted Budd wants for women in North Carolina and he has made clear he will stop at nothing to put himself between women and doctors,” said NCDP Chair Bobbie Richardson.

“With these laws, these anti-abortion lawmakers are telling us what they plan to do should they gain power in Congress, and we should take them at their word. Lawmakers hostile to reproductive rights want to control our bodies, our lives, and our future as a means to hold on to their power. The American people overwhelmingly support access to legal abortion and are furious with lawmakers imposing abortion bans and interfering with their personal health care decisions,” said Jillian Riley, NC Director of Public Affairs of Planned Parenthood Votes! South Atlantic.

“The stakes of the coming election couldn’t be more clear. We need elected officials, in Congress and in our statehouses, to create policies and laws that reflect that the majority of people here support legal abortion. We deserve better than to be treated like pawns in political power plays, and we urge voters who support abortion access, and all reproductive rights and healthcare, as well as democracy, to make their voices heard at the polls in November,” said Pro-Choice NC Executive Director Tara Romano.