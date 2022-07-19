ICYMI: NCDP Continues “Defend Choice Week of Action” in Greensboro

Government and Politics

July 19, 2022

Today, Jane Kraemer, Democratic Women of North Carolina Executive Board Member and Leigh Wisner, a Forsyth County mom held a press conference as part of the North Carolina Democratic Party’s participation in the Democratic National Committee’s Defend Choice Week of Action.

Throughout the week of action, Democrats in North Carolina held press conferences in Raleigh and Charlotte in addition to a Roe v. Wade Day of Action phone bank to engage supporters and mobilize voters ahead of this November.

From the top-ticket U.S. Senate race down the ballot, organizing to elect Democrats is critical to protecting abortion rights in North Carolina amid Ted Budd and North Carolina Republicans’ current efforts to ban abortion in our state with no exceptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother.

“In North Carolina, Republicans, including U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd, are pushing an extreme agenda to restrict abortion in our state with no exceptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother. That’s why Guilford County Democrats are joining the Democratic National Committee and Democrats in North Carolina and across the country to hold a Week of Action to turn our anger into action to organize to elect Democrats like Cheri Beasley to the U.S. Senate this November,” said Jane Kraemer, Democratic Women of North Carolina Executive Board Member.

“From the U.S. Senate to the State Capitol, we need Democrats in all levels of government who will defend choice and protect and fight for our rights. It’s terrifying to think that Ted Budd and a Republican supermajority in the state legislature could pass laws that would take away North Carolinians’ rights. As a woman and North Carolina voter, I’m committed to doing everything I can to defend choice and help elect Cheri Beasley to the U.S. Senate and Guilford and Forsyth County Democrats this November,” said Leigh Wisner, a Forsyth County mom.