ICYMI: NCDP Continues “This Budd’s Not For You” Tour in Charlotte Ahead Of Congressman Budd Event With Lindsey Graham, Leader Of National Abortion Ban

Government and Politics

October 17, 2022

Today, the North Carolina Democratic Party continued its statewide, multi-stop “This Budd’s Not For You” tour in Charlotte with Rep. Rachel Hunt and DonnaMarie Woodson, Chair of Mecklenburg County Democratic Women, outside of Congressman Budd’s event with extreme, anti-choice Senator Lindsey Graham. Last month, Congressman Budd signed onto Graham’s national abortion ban which would strip away women’s freedoms and ability to make their own healthcare decisions.

“Legislation like the ones that Budd and Graham are supporting tell women in North Carolina, South Carolina, and across the country that we don’t get to make our own health care decisions. But here’s what I want to tell them today: Our body, our choice! We don’t need radical leaders who want to curtail women’s rights and hoard the power to make decisions on behalf of women,” said Representative Rachel Hunt.

“As the Chair of the Democratic Women here in Charlotte, I have had the opportunity to see how fired up women are as they watch politicians like Congressman Budd and Senator Graham try to take away their freedoms. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. Well, you just scorned millions of women across the state of North Carolina. What makes me even more angry today is that Congressman Budd is proudly campaigning with the primary sponsor of a bill that would ban abortion nationwide. He is doubling down on his extreme and dangerous agenda that will hurt North Carolina women,” said DonnaMarie Woodson.



