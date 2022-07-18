ICYMI: NCDP Holds “Defend Choice Week of Action” Charlotte Press Conference

Government and Politics

Today, North Carolina Democratic Party (NCDP) Chair Bobbie Richardson was joined by House Representative and SD-42 candidate Rachel Hunt and President of the Democratic Women of North Carolina Elizabeth Goodwin for a press conference as part of the Democratic National Committee’s Defend Choice Week of Action.

Throughout the week of action, Democrats in North Carolina and across the country will engage supporters and mobilize voters with reproductive rights on the line this November after the decades-long Republican campaign to overturn Roe v. Wade.

From the top-ticket U.S. Senate race down the ballot, organizing to elect Democrats like House Representative Rachel Hunt is the backdrop to protecting abortion rights in North Carolina amid Ted Budd and North Carolina Republican legislative leaders’ current efforts to push their extreme agenda to ban abortion in our state with no exceptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother.

“In North Carolina, Republicans, including U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd, are pushing an extreme agenda to restrict abortion in our state with no exceptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother. That’s why we’re joining the Democratic National Committee and Democrats in North Carolina and across the country to hold a Week of Action to turn our anger into action to organize to elect Democrats like Cheri Beasley to the U.S. Senate and Rachel Hunt to the State Senate this November,” said NCDP Chair Bobbie Richardson.

“As a House Representative and now State Senate candidate, I know that everything is one the line when it comes to protecting North Carolinians’ right to choose this November. Republican state legislative leaders, Tim Moore and Phil Berger, are already trying to reinstate a 20 week-abortion ban. We can’t let Republicans get away with this extreme anti-choice agenda. In the State Senate, I will do everything in my power to continue to defend choice and stand up to Republicans’ anti-choice agenda,” said Representative and SD-42 candidate Rachel Hunt.

“From the U.S. Senate to the State Capital, we need Democrats in all levels of government who will defend choice and protect and fight for our rights. It’s terrifying to think that Ted Budd and a Republican supermajority in the state legislature could pass laws that would take away North Carolinians’ rights. As a woman and North Carolina voter, I’m committed to doing everything I can to defend choice and help elect Cheri Beasley to the U.S. Senate and Rachel Hunt to the State Senate this November,” said President of the Democratic Women of North Carolina Elizabeth Goodwin.