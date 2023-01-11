ICYMI: NC's attorney general is coming for TikTok, spam texts and opioids in 2023

Government and Politics

January 11, 2023

Attorney General Josh Stein is entering 2023 with protecting North Carolinians as his top priority as reporting declares: “he looks out for what’s harming the lives of North Carolinians. Then he goes after it.”

Today, Axios Charlotte highlights five issues Stein plans to tackle this year, including combating the opioid epidemic, cracking down on spam calls, and seeking justice for victims of sexual assault.

Read more:

Axios Charlotte: NC’s attorney general is coming for TikTok, spam texts and opioids in 2023

Attorney general Josh Stein says he looks out for what’s harming the lives of North Carolinians. Then he goes after it.

That could be the headaches of the day-to-day, from canceled flights to the difficulty of getting Taylor Swift tickets, that expose deeper-rooted issues in society.

It also includes more serious problems, like opioid abuse, which kills thousands of residents each year.

As the state’s top legal officer, the attorney general has an influential job. Axios sat down with Stein to reflect on 2022 and look forward to what to expect in 2023. In the new year, he’s going after TikTok for its risks to young people, and is proceeding with legal action against polluters who dumped harmful contaminants into the state’s environment.



