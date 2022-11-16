ICYMI: North Carolina Faith Leaders Call Out Mark Robinson's Dangerous Rhetoric

Government and Politics

November 16, 2022

Reporting from The Assembly profiles Mark Robinson’s fiery visits to churches across North Carolina, characterizing him as “a drill sergeant readying his troops for the culture wars” and quoting a dozen faith leaders and scholars who are issuing critical warnings about the impact of his dangerous rhetoric.

Read some of what they said:

Robinson “fails to incorporate the strong biblical emphasis on justice…Biblical teaching on justice includes care for the poor, the marginalized and immigrants in the land.”

“It is claiming a biblical literalism in such a way that it contradicts the heart of the Gospel, which really is ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ That’s Jesus doing the talking.”

“It’s an us vs. them mentality. So I think it’s very polarizing…And there’s no genuine appeal to how the Bible represents God as a lover of justice and a defender of the weak.”

“Pointing to how white Southerners once claimed to find a blessing for slavery in the Bible, Howard added: ‘Scripture can become a weapon when it’s not properly interpreted.’”

“‘To turn the Christian faith into a war-like religion, I think you have violated the heart and soul and core of what it means to be Christ-like.’…Robinson and other gun-rights advocates should be careful to not unwittingly offer ‘biblical permission’ to groups like the Proud Boys that are ready ‘to take up the sword.’”



