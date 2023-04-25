ICYMI: Rouzer Hosts Farm Bill Stakeholder Roundtable

Government and Politics

April 25, 2023

WASHINGTON, DC - Congressman David Rouzer (R-NC-07) hosted a Farm Bill Stakeholder Roundtable at Warren Farming Company in Newton Grove, North Carolina. Congressman Rouzer was joined by Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture, Glenn "GT" Thompson (R-PA-15), Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-CA-01), Congressman Don Davis (D-NC-01), and Congressman Wiley Nickel (D-NC-13).

"Last week's Farm Bill roundtable brought an array of issues important to North Carolina farm families front and center for consideration as members of the House Agriculture Committee travel the country to hear firsthand from those who know best,"said Rep. Rouzer. "I thank Chairman Thompson, my fellow members, and each stakeholder for their participation. I look forward to working with them to craft a new Farm Bill that will strengthen our farm safety net and address the needs of rural America so that we can continue to produce the world’s most abundant and affordable food supply.”

“Agriculture is the backbone of our nation, and we need to create a Farm Bill that empowers our farmers, ranchers, producers, and foresters," said Chairman Thompson. "I want to thank Rep. Rouzer for hosting this roundtable of diverse stakeholders. Their feedback is critical in crafting a Farm Bill that is responsive to the needs of our producers.”

“We appreciate Congressman Rouzer and Chairman Thompson hosting this stakeholder roundtable to listen to the perspectives from farmers and producers across the state's agriculture community," said NC Farm Bureau President Shawn Harding. "NC Farm Bureau looks forward to continuing to work with the members of the House Agriculture Committee and Congress to ensure the needs of our state's farm families are addressed in the next Farm Bill.”

From left, Congressman Don Davis, Congressman David Rouzer, Chairman GT Thompson, Congressman Doug LaMalfa, and Congressman Wiley Nickel participate in the 2023 Farm Bill Stakeholder Roundtable.

North Carolina producers and stakeholders gather to discuss the 2023 Farm Bill at Warren Farming in Sampson County.

Stakeholders from the NC Sheep Producers Association and the NC Pork Council provide feedback during the 2023 Farm Bill Stakeholder Roundtable.

Full list of stakeholder participants:

National Cotton Council

National Pork Producers Council

NC Agribusiness Council

NC Cattlemen's Association

NC Corngrowers Association

NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

NC Farm Bureau Federation

NC Grange

NC Growers Association

NC Peanut Growers

NC Pork Council

NC Sheep Producers Association

NC Soybean Producers Association

NC State University

NC SweetPotato Commission

Tobacco Growers Association of North Carolina

US Tobacco Cooperative