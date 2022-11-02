ICYMI: Senator Natalie Murdock on WIDU: “Ted Budd is Far, Far Too Extreme for North Carolina”

Government and Politics

November 2, 2022

Today on WIDU, State Senator Natalie Murdock responded to Mike Pence’s visit to North Carolina to campaign for Congressman Ted Budd. Senator Murdock discussed how Pence and Budd both support an extreme national ban on abortion without any exceptions, a position that is far out of the mainstream in North Carolina and across the country.

Senator Murdock emphasized that the bottom line of Ted Budd bringing Mike Pence to close out his campaign with him is that Ted Budd is too dangerous and too extreme to represent North Carolina.

See below for key quotes from Senator Murdock on WIDU:

“I am here this morning to impress upon people why it is so concerning that Mike Pence is here.”

“There is a fundamental question here: Who makes personal decisions for women and their families: Is it you or is it their doctor, or is it up to politicians in Washington?

“And we know for a fact that Congressman Budd does not want women to have control over their own bodies.”

“[Budd] is leading the charge to have a national ban without exceptions, even if… someone has been impacted by rape or incest or their life is in fact threatened if they were to give birth. He doesn’t care about any of that.

“We know for a fact that Ted Budd is far, far too extreme for North Carolina.”

“This is bad not only for women but for all people.”

“For our seniors… do you still want to have your Medicare, do you still want your Social Security… that will be threatened if Ted Budd becomes our U.S. Senator?”

“In the words of Justice Beasley, this is by far the most consequential election that we have had in some time… we should not want extremes in our government and Ted Budd is in fact too extreme and too dangerous for North Carolina.”

“[Budd] is the wrong person at this time to represent the great state of North Carolina.”