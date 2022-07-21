ICYMI: “This Budd Is Not For NC” Tour Continues In Wilmington As Local Leaders Call Out Budd’s Anti-Clean Water Record

Government and Politics

Today, State Representative Deb Butler, NCDP Chair Bobbie Richardson, and Clean Cape Fear Co-Founder Emily Donovan gathered on the banks of the Cape Fear River in Wilmington to call out Ted Budd’s dangerous record opposing clean water legislation.

In Washington, Congressman Budd has put his own interests ahead of North Carolina’s interests. He’s taken money from corporate oil PACs while voting against legislation that would ban offshore drilling off North Carolina’s coast and consistently voted against legislation that would help clean up PFAS contamination in the Cape Fear River.

“Since my very first term serving in the General Assembly, I have been focused on addressing these forever toxins in our water supply. I have filed and re-filed bills aimed at holding polluters accountable and taking the necessary steps to address contamination and protect the health of our communities. But we need partners in Washington who will also fight for us. When given the chance, Ted Budd has voted time and time again against PFAS legislation that would directly benefit our community and accelerate the path to cleaner water for our people,” said Rep. Deb Butler.

“Just because PFAS exposures don’t impact Ted Budd’s district as catastrophically as they do ours does not mean he should turn his back on voting with compassion and mercy for his fellow North Carolinians. Voters deserve the right to know what’s clearly at stake in this region. We’re not getting the help and resources we need because some members of the NC congressional delegation North Carolina are unwilling to support their neighbors. We deserve a leader who loves this state enough to protect us from irresponsible corporations who continue to make billions while we go into medical debt and beg for mercy through Go Fund Me accounts. We deserve justice and accountability. We deserve someone who understands what those things look like,” said Emily Donovan, Co-Founder of Clean Cape Fear.

“According to the League of Conservation Voters scorecard, Ted Budd has voted pro-environment 0% of the time in 2021 and just 3% overall. He has consistently voted against legislation that would help clean up PFAS contamination in the Cape Fear River, including opposing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which provided billions of dollars in grants to address emerging contaminants, including PFAS. If that wasn’t bad enough, Ted Budd has consistently voted against climate protections while siding with oil and gas companies,” said NCDP Chair Bobbie Richardson.