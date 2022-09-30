Government and Politics

September 30, 2022

Important Safety Tips For Those Impacted by Hurricane Ian

In advance of the remnants of Hurricane Ian reaching our area, below is a compilation of helpful information for people living in the Tenth District. Additionally, Tenth District constituents can reach out to Congressman McHenry’s Washington and District Offices for assistance. The contact information for each of those offices can be found here.

From the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA):

As Hurricane Ian strikes the Carolina coast the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is encouraging everyone to prepare for potential impacts from storms. History shows that storm tracks can change quickly and unexpectedly. Everyone should prepare for potential power outages, road closures, damage from the storm, flooding, and other hazards. It is crucial that residents and visitors in the areas that will be impacted by these storms listen to local, tribal and state officials.

Below are some safety tips for power outages and flooding. Take time to prepare yourselves, your families, and others for this storm and stay tuned for the latest information from your local officials.

