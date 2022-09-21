  1. Select a City
KEY VOTE ALERT: Congressman Budd Votes Against Electoral Count Act Reform

September 21, 2022

Following Congressman Budd’s vote against the Electoral Count Act reform, NCDP spokesperson Kate Frauenfelder released the following statement:

“Congressman Budd has repeatedly voted to undermine our democracy and parroted election lies that made way for the assault on our Capitol last year, so it’s no surprise that he would oppose a bill meant to safeguard our elections and avoid another crisis like January 6th. This November, our democracy is at stake, and North Carolina deserves a U.S. Senator who will stand up for our American values.”

