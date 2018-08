Clubs and Organizations

January 9, 2014

Kids for Wish Kids is an organization that lets kids get involved in raising funds to help other kids have their wishes granted. An offshoot of the Make A Wish Foundation, the mission of the organization is to grant the wishes of children diagnosed with life-threatening medical conditions. Their belief is that "a wish experience can be a game changer" and the people and volunteers put their whole heart into making as many wishes as possible come true.

