Leapfrog Landcare-Local, Family Owned, and Professional Landscaping

December 20, 2018

We are a local, family owned and operated landscaping company. Our team combined has over 90 years of industry experience. We’ve seen and done a lot of things over those years and we would love to share our experience with you. Whether it is having our Certified Arborist inspect your trees, our Certified Plant Professional consulting about your landscaping plants, our Licensed applicators treating your lawn, our Certified paver installer working on your patio or our educated mowing crew taking care of your mowing needs. Education in our industry is vital in order to do quality work. We take education very seriously and are continually pursuing knowledge to help us do a better job for you.

As a locally owned business we have built up a great reputation through our quality work in the Triangle and would love the opportunity to show you why we’e the go-to company for all of your land care needs. Whether you have weeds, need fertilization, or a compost tea treatment, we guarantee satisfaction with our superior workmanship. We serve the Raleigh-Durham area of NC with a strong emphasis on Cary, Apex, Morrisville, Holly Springs, and Fuquay-Varina.

One of our broader business objectives is to assist in making neighborhoods safer and environmentally conscious. We encourage community involvement and education about environmental sustainability. A good looking, healthy yard can make for a great place for family gatherings and improve on the overall look of your residence.