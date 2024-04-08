Local Elections Officials Express Concerns Over Early Voting Site Timeline

Government and Politics

April 8, 2024

Two local board of elections officials today have expressed their concerns over the accelerated timeline the N.C. State Board of Elections and Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell have instituted to approve 2024 General Election Early Voting site plans.



Departing from their own "best practice" and more than three months ahead of the traditional time period to approve sites, all 100 local boards of elections must now simultaneously conduct runoff elections and approve early voting site plans under the NCSBE's current guidance.



"An Early Voting site has to clear their calendar of most if not all regularly scheduled activities for three weeks. It is a big ask, and even though public buildings can be required to accommodate, it may require some negotiation. I listen to the Early Voting appeals, and it requires lead time, and not all small counties have public buildings they can use. They have to ask churches and other privately owned sites. Partisan gamesmanship. Not what we should expect from those entrusted with the responsibility of free and fair elections for every voter in the state of North Carolina.” - Linda Devore, Cumberland County Board of Elections Member



“It has come to my attention that the State Board of Elections has moved up the date for counties to submit their Early Voting site plans by two months. It is unprecedented for the General Election early voting sites to be selected while the primary is still underway. The plans are due prior to budgets being passed and site locations being properly researched by county staff. This is clearly a blatant partisan move while the State Board restructuring is in litigation.” - Keith Weatherly, Wake County Board of Elections Member



The concerns were first raised by N.C. State Board of Elections member Kevin Lewis on WBT's Pete Kaliner Show last week.



This week, the N.C. State Board of Elections meets on Thursday, April 11. At this meeting, Brinson Bell and Board Chair Damon Circosta should provide a reasonable explanation for the change or rescind the directive and revert to their own "best practice" and conduct the site plans in August.