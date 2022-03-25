Government and Politics

March 25, 2022

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half staff from sunrise Monday, March 28 through sunset Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in honor of four Camp Lejeune based U.S. Marines who died during a training flight in Norway on March 18. The training was in support of Exercise Cold Response 2022. The fallen Marines are:

*Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Catlettsburg, Kentucky

*Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio

*Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Indiana

*Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, Massachusetts

All were assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing stationed at Marine Corps Air Station in New River, North Carolina.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

"Our hearts are with the family, friends and loved ones of the four Marines from North Carolina who lost their lives overseas. We’re grateful for our service members today and every day."

