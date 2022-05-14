Government and Politics

May 14, 2022

TO: Cabinet Secretaries; Council of State Members; Office of the UNC President; Administrative Office of the Courts; Office of Administrative Hearings; General Assembly; North Carolina Community College System; Governor’s Mansion; Governor’s Office

FROM: Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, May 16 in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day. Each year on May 15, this special day recognizes the many men and women of law enforcement who lost their lives or who were injured in the line of duty.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

"It’s so important for us to honor and remember the law enforcement professionals who have lost their lives in the line of duty and to keep them and their families in our prayers."

Read Law Enforcement Officers Month and Peace Officers Memorial Day proclamation here.

Please note: Per NC State Government Flag Guide, “whenever the public holiday falls on a Sunday, the following Monday is the public holiday.” Therefore, all flags at state facilities will be lowered on Monday accordingly.



Join us

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.



Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide.



Sign up for the North Carolina Flag Alert list.