May 14, 2022

Immediately through sunset May 16, 2022

TO: Cabinet Secretaries; Council of State Members; Office of the UNC President; Administrative Office of the Courts; Office of Administrative Hearings; General Assembly; North Carolina Community College System; Governor’s Mansion; Governor’s Office

FROM: Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning immediately until sunset Monday, May 16, 2022 in memory of the one million American lives lost to COVID-19 and their loved ones left behind.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

“We mourn the one million Americans we have lost to this cruel virus. Our condolences and prayers are with their families, friends and communities.”

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.



