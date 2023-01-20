Government and Politics

January 20, 2023

U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former NC Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy

Beginning immediately until sunset January 20, 2023

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff immediately until sunset Friday, January 20, 2023 in honor of former North Carolina House of Representative Annie Brown Kennedy, who passed away Tuesday, January 17.

Kennedy was the second African American female attorney in North Carolina and served as the first African American female presidential elector in 1976 for the state. Gov. Jim Hunt appointed Annie Kennedy to represent N.C. House District 29 in 1979 to fill a vacated seat. She later represented the 66th district in North Carolina's state House. She was the first Black woman to serve in the N.C. General Assembly.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper

"My friend, Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy, was an extraordinary public servant who paved the way for future leaders in our state as the first African American woman to serve in the NC General Assembly," Governor Cooper said. "Our prayers are with her family and loved ones at this time."

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.